Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Dickinson County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Iron Mountain High School at Negaunee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Negaunee, MI

Negaunee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kingsford High School at Marquette Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Marquette, MI

Marquette, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenson High School at Norway High School