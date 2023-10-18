Red Wings vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Penguins defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-130)
|Red Wings (+110)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings claimed an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Detroit had 17 games last season as an underdog by +110 or longer, and went 6-11.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 47.6% chance for the Red Wings to win.
- Last season, 38 games Detroit played finished with over 6.5 goals.
Red Wings vs Penguins Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|261 (16th)
|Goals
|237 (24th)
|263 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|275 (22nd)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (14th)
|55 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (17th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the league.
- Detroit allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
- Detroit had 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 14th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.
- Detroit had five shorthanded goals (26th in league).
- The Red Wings' had the 18th-ranked penalty kill percentage (78.31%).
- At 49.1%, the Red Wings had the NHL's 19th-ranked faceoff win percentage.
- Detroit's 10.3% shooting percentage was 12th in the league.
- The Red Wings shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
