Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (2-1, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 6.5 goals just once this season (in three opportunities).

The Penguins have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Red Wings have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -130 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Detroit has had moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.