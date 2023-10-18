Red Wings vs. Penguins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 18
Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (2-1, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Penguins Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
Red Wings vs. Penguins Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over 6.5 goals just once this season (in three opportunities).
- The Penguins have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -130 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.
- Detroit has had moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.
