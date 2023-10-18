Here's a look at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (2-1), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Undisclosed Carter Mazur LW Out Undisclosed Robby Fabbri C Questionable Undisclosed

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Detroit gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.

Pittsburgh allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5

