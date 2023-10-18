Dylan Larkin Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Penguins - October 18
Dylan Larkin will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Larkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dylan Larkin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info
|Red Wings vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction
|Red Wings vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Wings vs Penguins Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Larkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Larkin averaged 19:04 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
- In 27 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.
- Larkin had an assist in 38 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists eight times.
- He has an implied probability of 69.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Larkin Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23
- The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.