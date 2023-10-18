David Perron and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. Thinking about a wager on Perron? We have numbers and figures to help you.

David Perron vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Perron Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Perron's plus-minus last season was -7, in 16:55 per game on the ice.

In 20 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 25 of 82 games last season, Perron had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

Perron's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Perron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

