Daniel Sprong will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins meet at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Fancy a wager on Sprong? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Daniel Sprong vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Sprong Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 66 games last season, Sprong had a plus-minus rating of +13, and averaged 9:11 on the ice.

He had a goal in 20 of 66 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Sprong had an assist in 20 of 66 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sprong has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sprong Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

