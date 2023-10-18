Andrew Copp will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Looking to wager on Copp's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Andrew Copp vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Copp Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Copp's plus-minus last season was +2, in 18:09 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in nine of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Copp had an assist in 28 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Copp Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

