Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 16
The Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win against the New York Rangers. The matchup on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Monday's hockey action.
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Red Wings 11, Blue Jackets -3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings had a 35-37-10 record overall, with a 7-10-17 record in matchups that required overtime, last season.
- In the 23 games Detroit played that were decided by one goal, it had a 9-8-6 record (good for 24 points).
- In the 15 games last season the Red Wings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.
- Detroit scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (3-10-3 record, nine points).
- The Red Wings scored at least three goals 46 times, and went 32-7-7 in those games (to register 71 points).
- In the 30 games when Detroit scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 35 points by finishing 15-10-5.
- In the 31 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit was 14-13-4 (32 points).
- The Red Wings were outshot by their opponent in 47 games, going 21-20-6 to register 48 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|30th
|22nd
|3.35
|Goals Allowed
|4.01
|31st
|29th
|28.2
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|11th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|17th
|21.11%
|Power Play %
|18.3%
|26th
|18th
|78.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.11%
|25th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.