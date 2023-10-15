Will Zonovan Knight Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zonovan Knight did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. All of Knight's stats can be found below.
Knight has season stats that include 13 rushing yards on three carries (4.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus one reception on one target for eight yards.
Keep an eye on Knight's injury status
Zonovan Knight Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Lions this week:
- Jahmyr Gibbs (DNP/hamstring): 39 Rush Att; 179 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 70 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Knight 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|3
|13
|0
|4.3
|1
|1
|8
|0
Knight Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Falcons
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
