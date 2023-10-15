Lions vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (4-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
As the Lions prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Lions vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Lions vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Detroit's contests this year have an average total of 47, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lions are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).
- Detroit is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored more than 42.5 combined points once this season.
- The average over/under for Tampa Bay's contests this season is 42.5, equal to this game's point total.
- The Buccaneers have registered a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Buccaneers have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
Lions vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|29.6
|4
|21.4
|17
|47
|3
|5
|Buccaneers
|21
|25
|17
|2
|42.5
|1
|4
Lions
- Over its last three games, Detroit has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.
- In its past three games, Detroit has hit the over twice.
- The Lions have put up a total of 41 more points than their opponents this year (8.2 per game), and the Buccaneers have outscored opponents by only 16 points (four per game).
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|45.8
|48.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26
|26
|26
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|42.3
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|23.5
|23.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
