The Detroit Lions (4-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 29.6 points per game, 12.6 more than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (17).

The Lions rack up 65.9 more yards per game (384.4) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (318.5).

This season, Detroit rushes for 46.2 more yards per game (141) than Tampa Bay allows per contest (94.8).

This year, the Lions have six turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (10).

Lions Away Performance

On the road, the Lions score fewer points (27.5 per game) than they do overall (29.6). But they also allow fewer on the road (20) than overall (21.4).

On the road, the Lions pick up more yards (384.5 per game) than they do overall (384.4). They also allow fewer yards in away games (273) than they do overall (292.8).

The Lions accumulate more rushing yards away from home (164.5 per game) than they do overall (141), and concede fewer in away games (58.5 per game) than overall (68.4).

On the road, the Lions convert fewer third downs (37.5%) than they do overall (38.8%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (32%) than overall (36.7%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Atlanta W 20-6 FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay W 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina W 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS

