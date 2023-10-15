How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Lions (4-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
We provide more info below.
How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
Lions Insights
- The Lions put up 29.6 points per game, 12.6 more than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (17).
- The Lions rack up 65.9 more yards per game (384.4) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (318.5).
- This season, Detroit rushes for 46.2 more yards per game (141) than Tampa Bay allows per contest (94.8).
- This year, the Lions have six turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (10).
Lions Away Performance
- On the road, the Lions score fewer points (27.5 per game) than they do overall (29.6). But they also allow fewer on the road (20) than overall (21.4).
- On the road, the Lions pick up more yards (384.5 per game) than they do overall (384.4). They also allow fewer yards in away games (273) than they do overall (292.8).
- The Lions accumulate more rushing yards away from home (164.5 per game) than they do overall (141), and concede fewer in away games (58.5 per game) than overall (68.4).
- On the road, the Lions convert fewer third downs (37.5%) than they do overall (38.8%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (32%) than overall (36.7%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Atlanta
|W 20-6
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/8/2023
|Carolina
|W 42-24
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
