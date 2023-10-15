Entering this week's action, the Detroit Lions (4-1) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

The Lions head into the matchup after winning 42-24 over the Carolina Panthers in their last game on October 8.

Last time out, the Buccaneers took down the New Orleans Saints 26-9.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zonovan Knight RB Shoulder Out Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Teddy Bridgewater QB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Decker OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Out Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Josh Paschal DL Knee Out James Mitchell TE Hamstring Out Jahmyr Gibbs RB Hamstring Out Brian Branch DB Ankle Out Khalil Dorsey CB Illness Questionable Sam LaPorta TE Calf Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Luke Goedeke OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Anthony Nelson OLB Concussion Doubtful Devin White LB Foot Full Participation In Practice Shaquil Barrett OLB Illness Questionable Lavonte David LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Neal S Concussion Full Participation In Practice Mike Evans WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Derrek Pitts CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Calijah Kancey DL Calf Full Participation In Practice Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lions Season Insights

The Lions rank sixth in total offense (384.4 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (292.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

On offense, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging 29.6 points per game. They rank 15th on defense (21.4 points allowed per game).

The Lions are putting up 243.4 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 224.4 passing yards per contest.

On the defensive side of the ball, Detroit has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 68.4 per game. The Lions rank seventh on offense (141 rushing yards per game).

The Lions have forced seven total turnovers (12th in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (13th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +1, 14th-ranked in the league.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-165), Buccaneers (+140)

Lions (-165), Buccaneers (+140) Total: 42.5 points

