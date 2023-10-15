Lions vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 6
Entering this week's action, the Detroit Lions (4-1) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
The Lions head into the matchup after winning 42-24 over the Carolina Panthers in their last game on October 8.
Last time out, the Buccaneers took down the New Orleans Saints 26-9.
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ankle
|Out
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Brian Branch
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Calf
|Questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Luke Goedeke
|OG
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Nelson
|OLB
|Concussion
|Doubtful
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Derrek Pitts
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- TV Info: FOX
Lions Season Insights
- The Lions rank sixth in total offense (384.4 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (292.8 yards allowed per game) this year.
- On offense, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging 29.6 points per game. They rank 15th on defense (21.4 points allowed per game).
- The Lions are putting up 243.4 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 224.4 passing yards per contest.
- On the defensive side of the ball, Detroit has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 68.4 per game. The Lions rank seventh on offense (141 rushing yards per game).
- The Lions have forced seven total turnovers (12th in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (13th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +1, 14th-ranked in the league.
Lions vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)
- Moneyline: Lions (-165), Buccaneers (+140)
- Total: 42.5 points
