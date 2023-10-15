According to our computer model, the Detroit Lions will defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 15 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Lions rank sixth in total offense (384.4 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (292.8 yards allowed per game) this season. With 21 points per game on offense, the Buccaneers rank 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth, giving up 17 points per contest.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-3) Over (42.5) Lions 25, Buccaneers 20

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Detroit has covered four times in five chances against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

So far this season, three of Detroit's five games have hit the over.

The point total average for Lions games this season is 47, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over just once this season.

The Buccaneers average over/under is 42.5, which equals the total for this matchup.

Lions vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 29.6 21.4 31 22.3 27.5 20 Tampa Bay 21 17 19 21 23 13

