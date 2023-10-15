Detroit (4-1) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tampa Bay (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Buccaneers matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Lions vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have been winning four times and been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging nine points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing two points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Buccaneers have led in one game and have been behind in three games.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Lions have been outscored in the third quarter in three games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 1.4 points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

The Buccaneers have been outscored in the third quarter two times and won two times in four games this season.

4th Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

The Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Lions vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Lions have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in one game (1-0).

So far in 2023, the Buccaneers have been winning after the first half in two games, have trailed after the first half in one game, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In five games this year, the Lions have won the second half two times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.8 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Buccaneers have won the second half in two games, been outscored in the second half in one game, and tied in the second half in one game.

Rep the Lions or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.