The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) host a streaking Detroit Lions (4-1) squad on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium (with best bets available). The Lions have won three games in a row.

When is Lions vs. Buccaneers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Lions to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.9) is 1.9 points further in their direction.
  • The Lions have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Lions have compiled a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
  • Detroit is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter.
  • The Buccaneers have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)
    • The Lions have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-1-0).
    • In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 2-1.
    • The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-1-0).
    • Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (42.5)
    • These teams average 50.6 points per game combined (including the postseason), 8.1 more than the total of 42.5.
    • The Lions and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 less points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup.
    • The Lions have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).
    • One of the Buccaneers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

    Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 57.8 3

    Rachaad White Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    4 51.5 1 21.5 0

