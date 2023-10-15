Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Buccaneers Game – Week 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) host a streaking Detroit Lions (4-1) squad on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium (with best bets available). The Lions have won three games in a row.
When is Lions vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Lions to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.9) is 1.9 points further in their direction.
- The Lions have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Lions have compiled a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Detroit is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter.
- The Buccaneers have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)
- The Lions have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-1-0).
- In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 2-1.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-1-0).
- Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- These teams average 50.6 points per game combined (including the postseason), 8.1 more than the total of 42.5.
- The Lions and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 less points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup.
- The Lions have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).
- One of the Buccaneers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).
Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|57.8
|3
Rachaad White Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|51.5
|1
|21.5
|0
