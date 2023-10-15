Kalif Raymond has a decent matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Buccaneers have conceded 223.8 passing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Raymond's 11 grabs have turned into 164 total yards (and an average of 32.8 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 14 times.

Raymond vs. the Buccaneers

Raymond vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Tampa Bay on the season.

Raymond will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers allow 223.8 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have allowed four passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in league play.

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Raymond Receiving Insights

In three of four games this year, Raymond has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Raymond has received 8.8% of his team's 159 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has 164 receiving yards on 14 targets to rank ninth in league play with 11.7 yards per target.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (5.6%).

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

