In the Hana Bank Korea Open final on Sunday, Jessica Pegula meets Yue Yuan.

Pegula is the favorite to take home the tournament championship over Yuan, with -750 odds compared to the underdog's +500.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jessica Pegula vs. Yue Yuan Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 15

Sunday, October 15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 88.2% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Yue Yuan -750 Odds to Win Match +500 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jessica Pegula vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 83-ranked Yanina Wickmayer 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday, Pegula advanced to the finals.

Yuan is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 116-ranked Emina Bektas in the semifinals on Saturday.

Pegula has played 68 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.1 games per match.

Pegula has played 48 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.0 games per match.

Yuan has played 24 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.4 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.

Yuan has played 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.

Pegula and Yuan have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 32. Pegula claimed victory in that bout 6-2, 6-7, 6-0.

Pegula and Yuan have matched up in three sets against on another, with Pegula winning two of them.

Pegula has taken down Yuan in 18 of 27 total games between them, good for a 66.7% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Pegula and Yuan are averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.