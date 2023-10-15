The Detroit Lions (4-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) are slated to come together at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, which means that Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we analyze both QBs, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 5 Games Played 4 69.8% Completion % 69.6% 1,265 (253.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 882 (220.5) 9 Touchdowns 7 3 Interceptions 2 12 (2.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 61 (15.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

This season, the Buccaneers have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by giving up 17.0 points per game. They rank second in the NFL with 318.5 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 223.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 6.0 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Buccaneers have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 94.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with 4.1 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Tampa Bay is second in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 27.3%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 29th at 47.4%.

Lions Defensive Stats

