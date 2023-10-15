The Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Amon-Ra St. Brown find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think St. Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown has 26 receptions (35 targets) and tops the Lions with 331 yards receiving (82.8 per game) plus two TDs.

St. Brown has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1

Rep Amon-Ra St. Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.