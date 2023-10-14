The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Wisconsin is totaling 31.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 52nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 26th, allowing 18.4 points per contest. Iowa has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 16.3 points per game (16th-best). Offensively, it ranks 108th by posting 21.8 points per game.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Wisconsin Iowa 413.6 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.2 (131st) 354.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (42nd) 203.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.3 (108th) 209.8 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.8 (131st) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,022 yards (204.4 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 153 rushing yards on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 73 times for 472 yards (94.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Chez Mellusi has piled up 306 yards on 51 carries, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 243 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 30 targets).

Chimere Dike has put up a 228-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 21 targets.

Bryson Green has racked up 10 receptions for 118 yards, an average of 23.6 yards per game.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 505 passing yards, or 84.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.1% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Leshon Williams has rushed for 285 yards on 50 carries so far this year.

Kaleb Johnson has racked up 225 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Erick All has totaled 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 280 (46.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has 10 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 131 yards (21.8 yards per game) this year.

Seth Anderson has racked up 79 reciving yards (13.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

