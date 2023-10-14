MAC play features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) facing off against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The RedHawks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium



Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-8.5) 48.5 -350 +275 FanDuel Miami (OH) (-8.5) 48.5 -360 +280

Week 7 Odds

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Western Michigan has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Miami (OH) is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

The RedHawks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

