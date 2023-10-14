The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents.

On offense, Miami (OH) ranks 55th in the FBS with 31.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (338.2 points allowed per contest). Western Michigan ranks 76th with 388.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 107th with 410.8 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Western Michigan Miami (OH) 388.8 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (67th) 410.8 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.2 (55th) 172.0 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.0 (48th) 216.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.5 (91st) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has racked up 676 yards on 54.8% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has run the ball 94 times for 551 yards, with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has run for 262 yards across 71 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack leads his squad with 315 receiving yards on 30 catches.

Anthony Sambucci has caught 12 passes and compiled 209 receiving yards (34.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Austin Hence's 29 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,232 passing yards for Miami (OH), completing 62.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 113 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 36 carries.

Rashad Amos has racked up 317 yards on 74 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 159 yards (26.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's 455 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has collected 19 catches and five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 19 passes for 296 yards (49.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cade McDonald has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

