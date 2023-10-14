Red Wings vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - October 14
As they gear up to meet the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) on Saturday, October 14 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- Detroit conceded 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).
- Defensively, Tampa Bay gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
- Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-125)
|Red Wings (+105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.