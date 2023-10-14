Michigan vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Hoosiers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 33.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup.
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-33.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-33.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 33.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Indiana has won two games against the spread this year.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|To Win the Big Ten
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
