The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Hoosiers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 33.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 33.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Indiana has won two games against the spread this year.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +350 Bet $100 to win $350 To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150

