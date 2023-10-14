Big Ten foes match up when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

While Rutgers ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS in total offense with 334.7 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 14th-best (282.8 yards per game allowed). Michigan State ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (21.6), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 59th in the FBS with 23.8 points surrendered per contest.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on BTN, continue reading.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Michigan State Rutgers 371.4 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (98th) 341.8 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.8 (22nd) 120 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (51st) 251.4 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.2 (120th) 12 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (10th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has been a dual threat for Michigan State this season. He has 1,090 passing yards (218 per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 53 yards (10.6 ypg) on 27 carries.

Nathan Carter has run for 477 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Montorie Foster's 226 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 receptions on 32 targets.

Jaron Glover has collected 212 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Tre Mosley's 30 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 914 yards, completing 51.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 230 yards (38.3 ypg) on 50 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has 487 rushing yards on 96 carries with six touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson's leads his squad with 253 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 33 targets).

Christian Dremel has put together a 200-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 32 targets.

Isaiah Washington has been the target of 24 passes and hauled in 13 receptions for 151 yards, an average of 25.2 yards per contest.

