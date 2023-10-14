The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are expected to win their matchup versus the Michigan State Spartans at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rutgers (-4.5) Over (39.5) Rutgers 28, Michigan State 13

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.6% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

Out of theSpartans' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Michigan State games this year is 7.2 more points than the point total of 39.5 in this outing.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The Scarlet Knights have a 66.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights are 4-0-1 this year.

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Rutgers has gone 3-0 against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 39.5, 2.4 points fewer than the average total in Rutgers games thus far this season.

Spartans vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 27.8 14.7 36.8 8.3 10.0 27.5 Michigan State 21.6 23.8 23.0 23.3 16.0 26.0

