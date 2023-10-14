Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In a Week 7 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, fans from Michigan should tune in to see the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Michigan Wolverines.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-8.5)
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-33.5)
Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-10)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)
