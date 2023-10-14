The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) are massive, 11.5-point favorites at home versus the Auburn Tigers (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each team has a dynamic running game, with the LSU Tigers 15th in rushing yards per game, and the Auburn Tigers 21st. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Auburn matchup.

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

LSU vs. Auburn Betting Trends

LSU has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Auburn has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Auburn Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

LSU & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Auburn To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

