The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC clash.

Offensively, Florida State ranks 44th in the FBS with 430.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 84th in total defense (383.4 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Syracuse is accumulating 423 total yards per contest (47th-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (355 total yards given up per game).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ABC in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Florida State vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Florida State Syracuse 430.2 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423 (37th) 383.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (71st) 174.6 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.2 (46th) 255.6 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.8 (60th) 3 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (9th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,188 yards (237.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 119 rushing yards on 33 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 419 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone six times. He's also caught nine passes for 93 yards (18.6 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has collected 135 yards on 25 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught 11 passes for 81 yards (16.2 per game), as well.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 20 catches for 357 yards (71.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Keon Coleman has put up a 278-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 33 targets.

Jaheim Bell has compiled 10 catches for 151 yards, an average of 30.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,277 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 368 yards (61.3 ypg) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has rushed for 401 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added 20 catches, totaling 141 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Umari Hatcher's 310 receiving yards (51.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 receptions on 35 targets with two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown has put together a 298-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 33 targets.

Damien Alford's 30 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Syracuse gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.