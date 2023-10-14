When the Central Michigan Chippewas match up with the Akron Zips at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Chippewas will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Central Michigan vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (-10) Over (43.5) Central Michigan 31, Akron 18

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

The Chippewas have two wins against the spread this year.

The Chippewas have played six games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 43.5 points, 4.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Central Michigan contests.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Zips based on the moneyline is 25.6%.

The Zips are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Akron has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

In theZips' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Akron games this year is 5.4 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Chippewas vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 23.7 34.0 35.5 32.5 17.8 34.8 Akron 16.5 29.5 16.0 29.7 17.0 29.3

