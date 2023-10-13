Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Wexford County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Manton High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Marquette Senior High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
