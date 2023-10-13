The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Van Buren County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Otsego High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Vermontville, MI

Vermontville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Constantine High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton High School at Saugatuck High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Saugatuck, MI

Saugatuck, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fennville, MI

Fennville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eau Claire High School at Gobles High School