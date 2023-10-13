Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Shiawassee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
North Huron High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lake Odessa, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swartz Creek High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Lothrop High School at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Durand, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowler High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Britton-Macon High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fenton High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.