High school football is happening this week in Shiawassee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

North Huron High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 13

4:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lake Odessa, MI

Lake Odessa, MI Conference: Greater Lansing

Greater Lansing How to Stream: Watch Here

Swartz Creek High School at Owosso High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Owosso, MI

Owosso, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at Durand Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Durand, MI

Durand, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at South Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fowler High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Britton-Macon High School at Byron Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Byron, MI

Byron, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Fenton High School at Corunna High School