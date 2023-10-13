Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Sanilac County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Capac High School at Brown City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Brown City, MI

Brown City, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Peck Community High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Carsonville, MI

Carsonville, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Deckerville Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Deckerville, MI

Deckerville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Croswell, MI

Croswell, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Reese High School