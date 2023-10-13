Searching for how to watch high school football games in Saint Clair County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

    • Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Capac High School at Brown City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Brown City, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Algonac High School at Imlay City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Imlay City, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fitzgerald High School at Port Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Port Huron, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

