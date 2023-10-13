We have 2023 high school football competition in Saginaw County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Cass County
  • Allegan County
  • Bay County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Tuscola County
  • Dickinson County
  • Menominee County
  • Washtenaw County

    • Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Frankenmuth High School at Bridgeport High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Bridgeport, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Swan Valley High School at Birch Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Birch Run, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carrollton High School at Ithaca High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ithaca, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montrose High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Glenn High School - Bay City at Freeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Freeland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Louis High School at Hemlock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hemlock, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arthur Hill High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bendle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Burton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chesaning High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Otisville, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Powers Catholic High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Merrill High School at Webberville Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Webberville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St Charles High School at Merrill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Merrill, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.