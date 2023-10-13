Support your favorite local high school football team in Ogemaw County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ogemaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Ogemaw Heights High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School