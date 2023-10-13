If you reside in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Pontiac High School at Avondale High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Auburn Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shrine Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Clarkston, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clintondale High School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Madison Heights, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northville High School at Novi High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Novi, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at West Bloomfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: West Bloomfield, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Berkley High School at Royal Oak High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Royal Oak, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Walled Lake Central High School at South Lyon East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: South Lyon, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Cabrini High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Allen Park, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Clair High School at Hazel Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hazel Park, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly High School at Clio High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Clio, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kearsley High School at Brandon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ortonville, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Troy High School at Athens High School - Troy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Troy, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Notre Dame Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Pontiac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Farmington High School at Oxford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Oxford, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harper Woods High School at Clarkston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Clarkston, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Park High School at Seaholm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Birmingham, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Bloomfield High School at Rochester Adams High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waterford Kettering High School at South Lyon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: South Lyon, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stoney Creek High School at Rochester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Lake Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lake Orion, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Farmington High School at Lake Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lake Orion, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lamphere High School at Clawson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Clawson, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Salle High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Wixom, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milford High School at Waterford Mott High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Waterford, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brother Rice High School at Orchard Lake St. Mary's

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orchard Lake, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Walled Lake Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

