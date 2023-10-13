Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Monroe County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Dundee High School at Hudson Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hudson, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteford High School at Union City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Union City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School - Adrian at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ida, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Newport, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.