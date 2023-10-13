Is there high school football on the docket this week in Midland County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Tuscola County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Bay County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Dickinson County
  • Menominee County
  • Allegan County
  • Cass County

    • Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Midland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Midland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pinconning Area High School at Meridian Early College High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Sanford, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    H. H. Dow High School at Westmont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: San Jose, CA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montabella High School at Coleman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Coleman, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bullock Creek High School at Harrison High School - Harrison

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Harrison, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    H. H. Dow High School at Mount Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.