Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grosse Pointe South High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse North High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clintondale High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cousino High School at L'Anse Creuse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Harrison Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fraser High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Utica High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.