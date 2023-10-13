The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Livingston County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Washtenaw County
  • Allegan County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Menominee County
  • Cass County
  • Dickinson County
  • Bay County
  • Tuscola County

    • Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Fowlerville High School at Adrian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Adrian, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canton High School at Hartland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hartland, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Howell High School at Brighton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Brighton, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whitmore Lake High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Stockbridge, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gull Lake High School at Pinckney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Pinckney, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.