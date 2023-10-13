Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Livingston County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Fowlerville High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hartland, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howell High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gull Lake High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
