Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Lapeer County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Algonac High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.