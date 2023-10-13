Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Galesburg-Augusta High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Northern High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Central High School at Kalamazoo Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gull Lake High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackett Catholic Central High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Edwardsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Edwardsburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parchment High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delton Kellogg High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
