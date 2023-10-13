There is high school football competition in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Galesburg-Augusta High School at Comstock High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Northern High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Stevensville, MI

Stevensville, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Central High School at Kalamazoo Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Gull Lake High School at Pinckney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Pinckney, MI

Pinckney, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackett Catholic Central High School at Allegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Allegan, MI

Allegan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at Edwardsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Edwardsburg, MI

Edwardsburg, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Parchment High School at Watervliet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Watervliet, MI

Watervliet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Delton Kellogg High School at Schoolcraft High School