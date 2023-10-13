There is high school football action in Ionia County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Portland High School at Sexton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lake Odessa, MI

Lake Odessa, MI Conference: Greater Lansing

Greater Lansing How to Stream: Watch Here

St Johns High School at Ionia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ionia, MI

Ionia, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Belding Area High School at Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Belding Area High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School