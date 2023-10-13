Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ingham County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
DeWitt High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath High School at Dansville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dansville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Lansing at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okemos High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Webberville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Webberville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
