Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Houghton County, Michigan this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Gladstone High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
