Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Hillsdale County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Jonesville High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Homer, MI

Homer, MI Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsdale High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Clinton, MI

Clinton, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Pittsford High School at Lenawee Christian School