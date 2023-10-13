Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Hillsdale County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Jonesville High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Homer, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsdale High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clinton, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pittsford High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
