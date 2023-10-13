High school football is on the schedule this week in Delta County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Escanaba High School at Alpena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Alpena, MI

Alpena, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladstone High School at Calumet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Calumet, MI

Calumet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brimley Area High School at Rapid River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Rapid River, MI

Rapid River, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ontonagon Area High School at Mid Peninsula High School